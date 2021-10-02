You ask, we answer: Is it safe to get the vaccine after getting a bad case of COVID-19?

Doctors say it is safe to get the vaccine after getting the virus. In fact, it’s encouraged.

HOUSTON — COVID-19 vaccination efforts are ramping up, and we know a lot of you have questions about the process.

QUESTION: For those who had a bad case of COVID-19, is it safe to take the vaccine? Is there a period of time that you should not get the vaccine after you’ve recovered?

Doctors say it is safe to get the vaccine after getting the virus. In fact, it’s encouraged. However, according to the CDC, if you were treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma you should wait 90 days before getting a vaccine.

QUESTION: If you’re an essential worker and want the vaccine, do you know how we can get it?

As of now, the only essential workers with priority access to shots are health care workers. The only other way to get the vaccine right now is if you’re 65 or older or have a chronic health condition regardless of your job.

QUESTION: How safe is it to mix vaccines? For example: what if a person gets the Pfizer vaccine for their first dose, but their physician only has the Moderna vaccine for their second dose?