St. Luke’s, TSU team up to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Third Ward

HOUSTON — Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center is partnering up with Texas Southern University to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Third Ward.
Their goal is to administer the vaccine to some of the most vulnerable populations, including super seniors (people older than 75), other at-risk populations and ethnic minorities who meet the state’s guidelines for vaccine distribution.
Hospital and university officials will announce more details on the partnership at a news conference scheduled for 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. You can stream it on KHOU.com and on our YouTube channel.
St. Luke’s Health is not offering walk-in vaccinations at any location.
Individuals who qualify under the state’s criteria for distribution can join the waiting list to receive the vaccine at stlukeshealth.org/CovidVaccine.