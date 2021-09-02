St. Luke’s, TSU team up to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Third Ward

St. Luke’s Health is not offering walk-in vaccinations at any location.

Their goal is to administer the vaccine to some of the most vulnerable populations, including super seniors (people older than 75), other at-risk populations and ethnic minorities who meet the state’s guidelines for vaccine distribution.

Hospital and university officials will announce more details on the partnership at a news conference scheduled for 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. You can stream it on KHOU.com and on our YouTube channel.

St. Luke’s Health is not offering walk-in vaccinations at any location.