Mayor Turner announces campaign to push college students to get COVID vaccine | Coming up at 3

The "Take Your Best Shot" campaign is a competition between Houston-area universities to see which school can register the most students to get the COVID vaccine.

HOUSTON — COMING UP AT 3 P.M. | Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be at the University of Houston to talk about the "Take Your Best Shot" campaign.

Monday marks the first day all Texans 16 and older can sign up to get the COVID vaccine.

However, please note that while all vaccines are authorized for people 18 and older, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people 16 and older.

Keep that in mind if you are making a vaccine appointment for a 16 or 17-year-old. Also, note that vaccine distributors/clinics require that a parent or legal guardian must be present for any minor (age 16 and 17) receiving a COVID vaccine.

How to get a COVID vaccine in the Houston area

There are several COVID vaccination clinics in the Houston area. Click here to join the waitlist in your county.

TIP: If you want a vaccine sooner than later, you are encouraged to sign up for multiple waitlists and take the first appointment that is offered to you. You do not have to live in the county where you sign up to receive the vaccine.