How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Houston area

HOUSTON — Many people are anxiously waiting for Monday to sign up for their COVID-19 vaccine. But some are a little confused about how the process works.

One good site to get started is Harris County’s Public Health Department. ReadyHarris.org is a great site for information. Their website is one stop for your vaccine needs. You can sign up to get on the county’s vaccine waitlist.

They also put together a list of all providers administering vaccines locally. It includes big vaccine hubs, hospitals and pharmacies. You can register for almost all of them online.

So how long will you have to wait to get your vaccine?

"Some people have waited up to 3 weeks. Others have waited up to 3 to 4 days because of the random selection we are doing. Again they are taking the most vulnerable first," said Mac McClendon, director of public health preparedness and response for Harris County Public Health.

But here is a tip to increase your chances and speed up the process.

"We highly encourage to register in multiple locations. We want the people to get their first vaccine," McClendon said.

Don’t forget to also check pharmacies like CVS. They’re a provider that does not have a waitlist. They say they open up appointments daily, and they are opening up new locations in the Houston area weekly.

"If a patient does log onto our website and notices all appointments are booked up do not feel discouraged continue to look we do receive allocations throughout the week and appointments do open up," said Akash Patel, district leader with CVS Health.

COVID Vaccine (COVID-19 Immunization Updates) | CVS Pharmacy