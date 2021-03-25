You Ask, We Answer: The latest on COVID-19 vaccines and expanded eligibility

On Monday, all adults in Texas will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

HOUSTON — On Monday, all adults in Texas will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. A lot of people shared questions about the shots on KHOU 11's social media pages.

QUESTION: Why do doctors still recommend wearing masks and social distancing after you’re fully vaccinated?

Health officials don’t know how long immunity lasts or how well the vaccine protects against variants. According to the CDC, “Until we know more about those questions, everyone — even people who’ve had their vaccines — should continue taking basic prevention steps when recommended.”

The latest recommendations are to wear masks and social distance in public. However, people who are vaccinated can safely gather in private settings without masks.

QUESTION: How long does the vaccine protect you?

Health officials don’t have that answer yet. That’s one reason the CDC recommends wearing a mask and social distancing in public, even after you’re fully vaccinated.

QUESTION: Who do you contact if you experience side effects days after receiving the 1st dose?

You can report it to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. You can submit your information online or call VAERS at 1-800-822-7967.

QUESTION: Where can I get a vaccine near me?

Harris County Public Health put together a list of all the providers administering vaccines locally, including vaccine hubs, hospitals, and pharmacies. You can register for almost all of them online, although you may have to wait a few weeks to get an appointment.