'Demand has increased' | Houston health officials say more people getting booster shots

The number of people getting boosters last weekend nearly doubled after news of the Omicron variant came out.

HOUSTON — Houston and Harris County public health officials say they have booster shots available for people who want them.

Since news of the omicron variant broke last week, they’ve seen demand jump at some sites.

“The demand has increased,” said Omar Salgado, the bureau chief of the Houston Health Department’s immunization program.

HHD saw between 70 to 90 people per day getting a booster shot at their fixed and mobile sites the week of November 22.

On November 30 and December 1, they saw 138 and 168 people per day.

“There’s a lot of questions that we receive to our call center,” said Salgado.

Over at Harris County Public Health, Scott Jeansonne, the associate director for the COVID-19 division, said demand’s been steady.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an overwhelming surge,” said Jeansonne. “With the news breaking yesterday of the case in California and other things like that, I think that in the coming weeks, we will see more inquiries about it.”

He added, “We’re hoping that it stimulates some people to get boosters, and to get the initial vaccines.”

Both city and county health officials are reaching out to both groups at the same time by bringing the shots to them.

“(We’re) trying to move away from those big giant vaccine sites and make them more mobile,” said Jeansonne.

“We are focused on a lot of the underserved communities,” said Salgado.

President Joe Biden announced a similar outreach strategy Thursday.

“Family vaccination clinics will be held in community health centers and other trusted locations,” said President Biden, during remarks at the National Institute of Health. “Some will be mobile to reach further into hard-to-reach communities.”

The COVID-19 vaccination and boosters are also available in pharmacies, doctors offices, and health clinics.