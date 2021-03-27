More than 20 percent of Galveston County residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19

More than 4,000 shots were put in arms on Saturday.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — In less than 48 hours, all adults in Texas will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s the last weekend the vaccine will be limited to those in phases 1A, 1B and 1C.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, lifting the restrictions on who can get the shot will allow up to 10 million Texans to get vaccinated.

It’s a move celebrated by health experts and local officials.

Zach Davidson with Galveston County said the goal has always been to ensure any resident who wants the shot gets it.

“To date we have over 150,000 first shots given through that site. In Galveston County we have about 20 percent of our population that have been fully vaccinated with their second dose,” Davidson said.

More than 4,000 shots were put in arms on Saturday. It’s the most the county has ever done.

Davidson credits the success of their vaccine distribution to their partnership with UTMB and the Galveston County Health District.

“It’s really unique in Galveston County because it is truly a community effort on getting these vaccinations out," he said.

Davidson said the county looks forward to bringing an end to the pandemic and going back to what Galveston is best known for.