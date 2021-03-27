St. Luke's Health launches online chat function to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Adults and legal guardians of minors between 16 and 18 years old can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments by using a chat feature on the St. Luke’s Health website.

Adults and legal guardians of minors between 16 and 18 years old can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments by using a chat feature on the St. Luke’s Health website. The COVID-19 assistant chat feature will be in the bottom right corner of the page. When prompted, click on “schedule vaccine” and answer some brief pre-vaccination questions. Those who register will be matched to the closest St. Luke’s Health vaccine site.

The new registration tool replaces the previous process which involved joining a waitlist and then being contacted to make an appointment once the person was eligible to receive the vaccine. Being able to bypass a waitlist allows people to schedule appointments several weeks in advance.

All St. Luke’s Health clinics operate by appointment only. Those previously on the St. Luke’s Health waitlist who haven’t been contacted to schedule a vaccine have been notified of the new process and the ability to use the direct scheduling feature. New appointment dates will be added daily, so those who can’t find available time slots are encouraged to routinely check the site as more appointments open.

The Texas Department of State Health Services requests vaccine providers prioritize people 80 years old or older and other previously defined high-risk groups when scheduling appointments. As state-designated COVID-19 vaccine distribution hubs, Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center and St. Luke’s Health—The Woodlands Hospital encourage members of the community to schedule an appointment online to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at any of the following locations:

Woodforest Bank Stadium (drive-thru site)

19115 David Memorial Drive

Shenandoah, TX 77385

Texas Southern University (walk-thru site)

Nabrit Science Center

3100 Cleburne Street

Houston, Texas 77004

Rice University (walk-thru site)

Bioscience Research Collaborative (BRC) Building (formerly located at Rice Stadium)

6500 Main Street

Houston, TX 77030