Many essential workers, including healthcare professionals and first responders, are struggling with childcare issues, especially with all area schools closed.

The YMCA of Greater Houston has transitioned some of their locations into “Essential Personnel Child Care Sites,” offering childcare services to all essential workers, members or non-members.

“We would like to thank YOU for your work in keeping our community healthy, safe and thriving. The YMCA wants to help by providing childcare so that you can go to work at this critical time with peace of mind,” the YMCA said in a statement. “Your child will be well-cared for by trained and loving Y staff.”

Eligibility requirements for the essential childcare program include:

Children of emergency first responders such as police force, firefighters, EMS, medical personnel, city or county staff responding to the crisis, grocery store staff, pharmacy employees, and others providing critical services to the community during this time.

Proof of employment must be provided upon first check-in.

Ages 12 months to 12 years are welcomed, with varying locations servicing different age ranges. Please click here for a full list of locations.

The program will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Youth will participate in a wide array of fun enrichment activities such as arts, crafts, games, literacy, STEAM and more.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks will be provided by the Houston Food Bank.

The YMCA of Greater Houston has also partnered with St. Luke’s Health, Kelsey-Seybold and Houston Food Bank to provide childcare for their employees’ children.

RELATED: What is an essential business or job? 'Stay Home Work Safe' order issued for Houston

RELATED: 'Stay Home Work Safe order' goes into effect in Harris County, Houston at midnight

AGES 5-12

This program for ages 5-12 and will run from 6:30 am-7:30 pm beginning on March 23. Proof of employment must be provided upon first check-in.

REGISTER TODAY

REGISTER D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA

REGISTER Fort Bend Family YMCA

REGISTER Houston Texans YMCA

REGISTER Mark A. Chapman YMCA at Katy Main Street

REGISTER Vic Coppinger Family YMCA

REGISTER Weekley Family YMCA

REGISTER The Woodlands YMCA - Shadowbend

AGES 12 MONTHS TO 5 YEARS

This program is for ages 12 months-35 months and 3-5 years and it began on March 23. See flyer from your HR department for hours of operation. Questions? Email childrensacademy@ymcahouston.org.

REGISTER TODAY

REGISTER HCC

REGISTER Huntsville

REGISTER M.D. Anderson

REGISTER Texas Medical Center

REGISTER University Park

REGISTER Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA

REGISTER The Woodlands YMCA - Shadowbend

Questions? Email daycamp@ymcahouston.org.