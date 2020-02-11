$40 million of COVID-19 funding now available to Harris County families in need

Harris County is making an additional $40 million in COVID-19 funding available for families in need.

"I worked for a construction company ... due to the pandemic, they were laying people off and I was one of those that were laid off," Shawn Hines said.

Hines is one of the many people in the Houston area that is still struggling to get a job. But thanks to the Harris County COVID-19 Emergency Direct Assistance Fund, he was able to get some support during this time in need.

"They were really helpful to me. Of course, my bills exceeded past the help, but that's OK ... I was able to pay the things I needed to pay," Hines said.

The money the families get can go towards rent, bills, medicine and even childcare. You need to apply to Catholic Charities. They're the ones in charge of allocating the money.

"When all of us have limited income and we have lost our job, paying our bills month-to-month becomes an issue," President and CEO of Catholic Charities Cynthia Colbert said.

The application window is open until Nov. 6. The selection process is not based on a first-come, first-serve basis, but instead, it's done randomly.

"People are going back to work, but it's taking time for the economy to rebound, as we know, and people may return to their jobs with fewer hours and less benefits," Colbert said.

In the meantime, Hines remains optimistic that the economy will turn around and he can get back to work soon.

For more information about the application, you can visit the website below.