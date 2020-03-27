HOUSTON — HOUSTON –A team from Rice University teamed up with a Canadian company to develop a low-cost ventilator using an automated bag valve mask.

There is a desperate need for ventilators in the U.S. and around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rice students used 3D technology and laser-cut parts to come up with the $300 prototype in less than a week. Rice and global health design firm Metric Technologies will share the plans for the ventilator by making them freely available online to anyone in the world.

“The immediate goal is a device that works well enough to keep noncritical COVID-19 patients stable and frees up larger ventilators for more critical patients,” added Amy Kavalewitz, executive director of the engineering department.

RELATED: Houston's hospitals working to prepare for expected surge in COVID-19 patients

Faculty and students went into overdrive several weeks ago, starting with a bag valve mask prototype developed in 2019 by Rice engineering seniors.

“This project appeals to our ingenuity, it’s a Rice-based project and it’s for all of humanity,” Dr. Rohith Malya, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said. And we’re on an urgent timescale. We decided to throw it all on the table and see how far we go.”

That 2019 team, which called itself Take a Breather, designed and built a programmable device able to squeeze a bag valve mask. These masks are typically carried by emergency medical personnel to help get air into the lungs of people having difficulty breathing on their own. But the masks are difficult to squeeze by hand for more than a few minutes at a time.

RELATED: Ford partnering with 3M, GE to make medical equipment for coronavirus response

RELATED: Doctors at UTMB build ventilator out of common hospital supplies

They were inspired by Dr. Malya, who recognized the need to automate the masks -- not only for emergencies where hospital ventilators are in short supply -- but also for developing nations where such equipment is not available at all. He saw it first-hand two years ago after witnessing families try to keep critically ill loved ones at a Thailand hospital alive by bag-ventilating them for hours on end.

Rice administrators, staff and students gathered when the pandemic began to see how quickly they could develop a more robust prototype built primarily of 3D-printed and laser-cut parts. Their solution is a reconfiguration of the original rack-and-pinion device. It’s medical grade and inexpensive enough to be considered disposable.

“This is as simple as it can get, with all readily available parts,” said Danny Blacker, the OEDK’s engineering design supervisor.

They’re calling it ApolloBVM, a tribute to Rice’s history with NASA and President John F. Kennedy’s famous speech, kicking off the nation’s efforts to go to the moon.

The Department of Defense is one of the groups interested in ApolloBVM. The U.S. Navy invited several institutions to submit proposals to develop a low-cost, mechanical ventilation support system that can be rapidly produced with widely available resources.

Up-to-date details about the project, dubbed the ApolloBVM, and its progress are available here:

http://oedk.rice.edu/apollobvm/