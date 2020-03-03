HOUSTON — Rice University is cancelling all university-sponsored international spring break travel and other official international student travel, the school announced Tuesday.

The university released the following letter to students, faculty and staff.

“Dear students, faculty and staff,

"In light of the global spread of the novel coronavirus and out of concern for the health and safety of our community, Rice is suspending all university-sponsored international spring break trips, as well as any other official international student travel, until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel restrictions and guidance regarding student travel has been lifted.

"International university-sponsored faculty travel to countries on the CDC's restricted list is also suspended. Please contact the provost's office if you have questions.

"We would like to remind any student, faculty or staff member who travels for personal reasons to any country on the CDC’s level 2 and level 3 warning list that they must self-isolate and stay away from campus for two weeks after returning to the U.S. Please remain in close contact with your professors and supervisors if you do undertake such travel.

"As a precaution given the fluid global situation, we are also requiring everyone in the Rice community who travels outside the U.S., for any reason, to register their travel at this website: https://travelregistry.rice.edu. You will need to log in with your NetID, but it’s a simple process. If you have questions about using the application, please contact the help desk at 713-348-HELP (4357) or email helpdesk@rice.edu.

"The member of our community who may have been exposed to the coronavirus while on overseas travel has been tested for the virus by Harris County public health authorities, and the sample has been sent to the CDC. The authorities expect a test result by the end of the week. The 17 people who had direct contact with the staff member remain in self-quarantine away from the main campus and they include faculty, doctoral students and staff, and the university is working closely with them to ensure their well-being. According to the local health officials, the risk to the Rice campus is low at this time.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this uncertain time. We remain a strong community that is driven by our support and care for each other.

"Crisis Management Advisory Committee"

A university employee is being tested for the coronavirus, according to the Harris County health officials.

KHOU 11 was told the employee wore a face mask Monday and Tuesday of last week while on campus.

The university's spokesman said the employee did not feel well, so the employee chose to not come back to campus after Tuesday.

The employee came in contact with 17 people while on campus. Those people are now self-isolating away from the main campus.

The university said the employee has no contact with undergraduate students.

Rice University officials said the employee's overseas travel destination was not on the CDC's restricted travel list.

