Proceeds from Beyonce, Megan the Stallion's 'Savage' collab going to Houston's Bread of Life

The song has everyone talking, and the best part about it is proceeds will go to the Houston organization Bread of Life and its COVID-19 relief efforts.

HOUSTON — Houston's own Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion broke the internet this week with their new collaboration on “Savage.”

The song has everyone talking, and the best part about it is proceeds will go to the Houston organization Bread of Life and its COVID-19 relief efforts.

Beyonce's BeyGood organization recently announced they were donating $6 million to Bread of Life in partnership with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's hashtag #startsmall.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reacted to the song, tweeting in part he's very proud of both Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce and what they are doing to uplift the Houston community.

He went on to say the city will present them with their own respecive days and he also acknowledged them during Thursday's coronavirus update.

“We have some outstanding folk with strong roots to the city of Houston,” Mayor Turner said. “Those two have really teamed up. They've really helped the city of Houston, and I look forward to acknowledging them in a very special way.”

Thanks to those ladies for Standing for Houston!

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovasc

ular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.