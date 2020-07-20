PetSmart, Petco to require masks in stores beginning July 20

PetSmart and Petco announced they will begin requiring all customers to wear face masks in their stores beginning Monday, July 20.

INDIANAPOLIS — PetSmart announced Sunday that it will begin requiring all customers to wear face masks in their stores beginning Monday, July 20.

The company says the new requirement applies to anyone shopping in the store. If you don't have a mask, you can ask a PetSmart employee for one.

Curbside pick-up is available for online or phone orders for those who are uncomfortable wearing a mask or want to limit contact.

PetSmart has also temporarily canceled in-store events to minimize crowds.

The company says the majority of their grooming salons are currently open with a small number remaining closed in accordance with local government orders.

Training services in most stores are also currently open. To find the nearest store that is offering these services, please click here.

PetSmart has resumed in-store adoption experiences with our adoption partners on a small-scale, and adoption centers remain open as well.

Petco also requiring face masks