ALDI to enforce face mask mandate for shoppers starting July 27

ALDI said employees have been wearing face masks for months and will continue that practice.

INDIANAPOLIS — ALDI shoppers will soon be required to wear masks in stores.

The company joined the list of retailers issuing nationwide requirements Friday when they announced customers must be wearing a face covering before entering ALDI stores starting Monday, July 27.

"We continue to monitor safety protocols from the CDC as well as state and local health officials. Most recently, the CDC stated that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 and could reduce the spread of the virus," a statement on the company's website read.

ALDI said employees have been wearing face masks for months and will continue that practice.