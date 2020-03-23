CYPRESS, Texas — One of the few things we can still enjoy is the outdoors, as long as the weather permits.

A woman in Cypress is doing what she can to bring joy to her neighbors.

Sheila Swift-Kahe is embracing the nationwide push to temporarily work from home. She and her three children were inspired last week to display motivational messages outside of her home in the Fairfield Village neighborhood.

"I’m just trying to pump up the jam so that everyone can get a little positivity and a little woosah during these crazy times," she said.

On Monday, her multi-colored painted canvas featured the word faith.

"For me, having faith is just understanding that the unknown should not scare us," Swift-Kahe said. "Because if we have faith we have hope."

And if we have hope, we can get through the day.

"And this is my, maybe, tiny, small way of just letting the world know that we’re here and we’re together," she said.

Passing neighbors stop and snap photos of the artwork.

Swift-Kahe said she'll create motivational messages until she runs out of acrylic paint.

"I just really wanted something that the rain couldn’t wash away," said Swift-Kahe who said she would paint the words "hope" and "love" later this week.

"Make art and be happy."

