Montgomery Co. sets record for number of children testing positive for COVID-19 this month

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County set a record Friday for the number of children under 12 who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county’s public health district.

Montgomery County Public Health said 1,327 children from 0 to 11 years of age have tested positive for the virus in the month of August. Health officials said that number is more than double the previous record from January 2021.

MCPH also reported the second-highest number of active COVID-19 cases on Friday at 10,693, just 288 below the record set in January 2021.