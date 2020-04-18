HOUSTON — Texas could soon be open for business.

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott announced a phased approach to restart our economy.

“The governor called me Sunday and asked me to be on the task force, and I was honored to do it," said Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture.

It’s a tough job the Houston talent will tackle.

“The thing we need most is customers, but the priority is safety of course,” he said.

McIngvale told KHOU 11 he supports wearing masks, enforcing social distancing in retail stores and taking employee temperatures before the start of every shift.

There was a noticeably optimistic tone coming from the governor as he outlined a plan.

“The worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us," Abbott said.

Starting Monday, state parks will reopen. Visitors will have to cover their faces, keep six feet apart from people they don’t live with and limit groups to five people.

On Wednesday, restrictions on surgery will be loosened, allowing for non-essential medical procedures.

On Friday, retailers can offer to-go products that can be picked up at stores.

However, in Houston, there’s a more cautious tone.

“If we take our foot off the brake, we take our foot off the brake, we could easily start moving back in the other direction," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“The governor emphasized it’s going to be a very gradual rollout, and the first thing we are going to do is make sure everyone is safe," McIngvale said.

The governor said he will announce more openings on April 27 and hinted these could be for places like restaurants and movie theaters. However, he cautioned you will still have to practice social distancing.

