List: Mask policies for shoppers at Costco, H-E-B and other grocery stores

Costco, H-E-B and other retailers are doing their part to protect customers and staff from the coronavirus.

HOUSTON — As Texas continues its phased reopening, most stores are requiring employees to wear masks and encouraging shoppers to do the same.

Here's a breakdown of the mask policy for staff and customers at the state's most popular grocery retailers.

Costco Wholesale

Beginning May 4, Costco Wholesale members and guests will be required to wear a mask or other facing covering at all times when inside its stores.

The policy does not effect children under age 2 and those who can't wear a face covering because due to a medical condition, the company said.

The retailer said the new rule does not change the need for social distancing, so customers are asked to stand at least six feet apart from other shoppers.

H-E-B

H-E-B strongly encourages its customers to wear masks, according to the grocery chain's website. In areas, where laws require the use of masks in public, H-E-B stated in an early April press release it would enforce those regulations. But Lisa Helfman, H-E-B Public Affairs Director told KHOU 11 on Thursday:

"H-E-B requires the use of masks or facial covering by all our customer facing and close contact Partners. We strongly recommend the use of masks or facial coverings by all our customers.

The CDC, State of Texas, and local governments strongly recommend the use of masks or facial coverings in public spaces. Under our Texans Helping Texans motto, we all have the responsibility to keep each other and our families safe. Social distancing, wearing masks, proper hand washing, and sanitization are all things we should do to help Texans and to open the state as safely as possible."

The store did not indicate it would stop shoppers from coming inside even if they were not wearing a mask.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods employees and Amazon Prime Now shoppers will have access to face shields and face masks.

The face masks are mandatory for employees, while the reusable face shields are optional.

Kroger

Kroger is requiring all employees to wear face masks but hasn't released a policy regarding customers.

Walmart

Walmart encourages customers and guests its stores, including Sam's Club, to wear masks or face coverings.

The retailer said its requiring all associates to wear masks at all its stores and corporate offices.