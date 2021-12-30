'I just want to know to be safe' | Educators line up to be tested for COVID at HISD site

As far as students go, doctors say the spike among kids is already happening, even before they’ve returned from the winter break.

HOUSTON — The number of kids getting sick with COVID-19 is rising, and that rise in cases comes as children get ready to return from winter break.

Houston ISD is one of the school districts in our area requiring kids to wear masks when they come back in January.

Educators wasted no time getting a spot in line Thursday morning at a COVID-19 testing site at Sam Houston High School.

“I took the booster shot. I took the COVID shot way back when,” Reginald Johnson, a PE teacher and coach, said.

The opening of this new testing site couldn’t have come at a better time since school starts next week and the district prepares for a possible rise in COVID cases.

“I know other people, other teachers, I’m not saying their names, who have COVID. I just want to know to be safe,” Johnson said.

As far as students go, doctors say the spike among kids is already happening, even before they’ve returned from the winter break.

"We're not quite at the peak from the hospitalizations we saw from delta, but we're quickly closing in on it, and I’m afraid that we'll probably surpass that," Dr. Stanley Spinner, Texas Children's Pediatrics and Texas Children's Urgent Care, said.

HISD is hosting COVID testing events for students, families and staff Thursday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Kashmere and Lamar high schools.