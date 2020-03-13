HOUSTON — The four presumptive positive coronavirus patients in the city of Houston are “doing quite well,” according to Dr. David Persse, Health Authority for the Houston Health Department.

During a press conference Friday, Dr. Persse said the four patients are all improving and recovering at home.

“Some of our current Houston cases are at the point now where we’re testing them to wait and to see when they’re no longer shedding virus and no longer need to be isolated, so they’re improving to the point where they’ll soon be dropping off our list,” Dr. Persse said.

Dr. Persse said we can expect case numbers to fluctuate as people “return to regular lifestyle.”

During Friday’s news conference, Mayor Sylvester Turner also said expanded testing is set to start in Houston next week. According to health department officials, their lab has capacity to test an estimated 600 people, a two-fold increase in capacity since local testing on March 4.

Turner and other officials also stressed there "is no reason" to rush the grocery stores. He also stressed the city's water is safe for consumption.

Additionally, Turner said while the city has not given a directive on whether faith-based organizations should hold services, he advised them to decide whether to hold in-person or online streaming services and avoid handshakes and hugs.

