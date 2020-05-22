Houston pools, splash pads will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor Turner said the nature of city pools and splash pads make social distancing nearly impossible.

HOUSTON — City-operated swimming pools and splash pads in Houston will not be open this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the nature of those facilities makes social distancing nearly impossible.

"We are keeping swimming pools and splash pads closed to help protect our community's health and safety. COVID-19 has not disappeared, and we must work together to save lives," Turner said. "As people visit parks and enjoy the outdoors, I encourage everyone to maintain social distance, wear face coverings, and wash their hands. If you are sick or part of the vulnerable population with chronic health conditions, please stay home and stay safe."

Turner also announced golf courses and tennis centers will be allowed to reopen June 1.

Golf courses and driving ranges at Memorial Park, Sharpstown and Melrose

Tennis Centers (Lee LeClear, Homer Ford at MacGregor Park, Memorial Park)

5 Disc golf facilities

Croquet court at Memorial Park

Steve Wright, the Director at Houston Parks and Recreation Department, said they are doing what they can to protect the people.

"While we are sad that our city swimming pools and splash pads must remain closed for safety reasons, we are happy to move closer to normal operations with the reopening of some of our most popular amenities," Wright said. "We know how eager our citizens are to take advantage again of all the features our parks, trails, and green spaces have to offer. But we just have to do everything we can to make sure our citizens remain safe when visiting our sites."

