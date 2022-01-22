Houston Health Department to open sixth 'mega' COVID-19 testing site in Clear Lake

The site is scheduled to open on January 24 and will operate Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is set to open its sixth 'mega' COVID-19 testing site in the region on January 24.

The testing site will be located in Clear Lake at 246 Loop Road, the Ellington Airport and Clear Lake Neighborhood Recycling Center, as a partnership with Xpress COVID Testing and the health department.

The site is scheduled to open on January 24 and will operate Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments will not be required and the site will have a testing capacity of up to 1,000 daily tests.

This new site will join the Houston area's five other mega COVID testing sites:

Butler Stadium (United Memorial Medical Center) 13755 South Main Street Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments not required

Delmar Stadium (Curative) 2020 Mangum Road., 77092 Daily: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments required via curative.com or 1-888-702-9042

Former Dave & Buster's (Xpress COVID Testing) 6010 Richmond Ave., 77057 Daily: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments not required

Kingwood Community Center (Xpress COVID Testing) 4102 Rustic Woods Dr., 77345 Daily: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments not required

Minute Maid Park, Lot C (DAVACO) 510 St. Emanuel St., 77002 Saturday, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments preferred via mycovidappointment.com or 833-213-0643

