Houston firefighter dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19, fire chief says

HOUSTON — A 39-year-old Houston firefighter has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña.

Chief Peña said Reed was admitted to the ICU with complications from COVID on Aug. 27.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with his family and friends,” Peña said.

Reed had been a member of HFD since 2003. He was serving with Fire Station 10 in southwest Houston.

He is the fourth line of duty death due to COVID-19 for HFD.

@HoustonFire Engineer Operator Tanner G Reed passed this afternoon after a courageous battle with COVID-19.



E/O Reed has been a devoted member of the HFD since 2003.



Our thoughts and our prayers are with his family and friends. https://t.co/utwj0XYwzY — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) September 3, 2021