Recent surge in COVID cases leads to mask requirements at Houston businesses

Gov. Abbott's latest executive order bans cities, counties, and school districts from requiring masks, but there are no mask restrictions on private businesses.

HOUSTON — The increase in COVID-19 cases is prompting some stores to once again require masks, even people who are vaccinated.

Walmart announced Friday it is masking up in “surge” areas. Apple is requiring masks at most of its U.S. stores for everyone, even if they’re vaccinated.

Some Houston stores are doing the same thing, including Cactus Music.

In an Instagram post, the store pointed to the increase in COVID cases and wrote, “we have to think of the well-being of our employees, our customers, & everyone’s families.”

Most comments on the post were positive, though several people voiced their opposition.

“Sad,” wrote one poster. “Unfollowing and will never shop there.”

“We are saddened by this,” wrote another. “I wish you the best.”

The store is still offering curbside service.

"Yeah, I'm for it,” said Orlando Campos, a customer outside the store on Friday afternoon. “That's great."

"I personally think it's great,” Yasha Alaniz, another customer, said. “I think it's great to keep everyone safe."

“I knew it was gonna come back soon,” customer Jacob Meyers said. "I heard the cases were rising up everywhere else, and so, I'm not surprised."

Myers said a couple of other stores near his home in Pearland now require masks.

"Which is OK with me because I always wear my mask,” Meyers said.