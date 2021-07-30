HISD: Masks are optional for both students, staff during upcoming school year

HISD recently shared its 2021-2022 Back to School Plan which included its latest COVID protocols.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is getting ready for the 2021-2022 school year, which is less than a month away.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired June 29.

On Thursday, the district released a detailed newsletter of its "Back to School Plan" which included its COVID protocols:

Masks

Masks are optional for both students and staff, the district said. They are no longer required inside or outside of HISD schools, buildings, or buses per the state mandate.

Social distancing

Physical distancing is no longer required. In-person meetings, events, and celebrations are permitted. Capacity and attendance limits -- for rooms, meetings events, and sports competitions -- have been lifted.

On-campus activities

Athletic competitions and practices and on-campus extracurricular activities are allowed with no restrictions or limitations.

Visitation

Schools and buildings are limited to essential visitors who have a scheduled appointment. That includes parent and community volunteers pre-approved through HISD’s Volunteers in Public Schools program.

HISD said if a student or employee experiences COVID-19 symptoms at school or work, they will be directed to a designated room, which is supervised, stocked with masks and hand sanitizer, and disinfected daily.

The district said they don't anticipate school closures, but if conditions change and a school building must close, the decision will be made on a case-to-case basis by HISD Health and Medical Services and the Houston Health Department.