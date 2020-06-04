HOUSTON — While kids aren’t in the classroom, an HISD elementary school teacher is going above and beyond to help her students.

Catherine Frank is a first grade teacher at Travis Elementary School.

“When the schools started to close, I started thinking about all the students who rely on their schools to provide breakfast and lunch every day,” Frank said.

She thought of an idea to help. She launched CE Paperie to sell stationery she designed.

Frank placed a big order with a plan to donate 100 percent of proceeds to Feeding Texas, which partners with area food banks.

“I started selling and ended the sale 48 hours later. We were able to donate 3,500 meals,” she said.

Since COVID-19 closed schools and a growing number of businesses, there have been lines around the block at food distribution sites.

She hopes her cards also help people feel connected despite being isolated.

“Not only do we get to benefit a wonderful cause, it will continue just by spreading love from person to person through a handwritten note,” Frank said.

To learn more about CE Paperie, visit https://www.cepaperie.com/.

