HISD elementary school closed due to COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON — An elementary school within the Houston Independent School District will be closed for the next two days due to COVID-19 cases reported on campus.

R. Martinez Elementary School will be closed and transition to online learning Tuesday and Wednesday "as a precautionary measure due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on campus," according to HISD. The campus is located in the Denver Harbor area.

HISD said in a statement that the school nurse will notify anyone who is believed to have been exposed to COVID-19. The campus will also be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected during the closure.

"This decision was made based on all the evidence and the totality of the circumstances in alignment with CDC guidelines," HISD's statement said.