Another Katy ISD school temporarily closed to in-person learning due to COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON — Katy ISD has shut down an elementary school because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Nottingham Country Elementary school will be closed until Tuesday, but virtual learning will be provided for all students on Monday. Friday was already scheduled as a district-wide student holiday.

All extracurricular and student programs will also be suspended during the closure.

Any staff or students determined to have been directly exposed to COVID will receive a notification from the district.

Anyone who believes that they may have been potentially exposed is advised to monitor their health, review Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) guidance and contact their personal physician if any symptoms develop.

Last week, Katy ISD has to shut down Seven Lakes High School because of COVID-19 cases. It reopened on Monday.

Katy ISD is offering enrolled students free COVID-19 testing services beginning this Friday, November 6 at the District’s Agricultural Sciences Center located at 5801 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Free student testing is also available this Saturday from. The hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.