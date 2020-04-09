Our senior citizens are struggling. Here's how to help their mental health during the pandemic

"A lot of them are slipping into the depressed mode. Loneliness, isolation and depression itself can exacerbate your medical conditions such as heart failure."

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Loneliness is something senior citizens deal with at the best of times, but for many, the coronavirus pandemic has made it so much worse and it’s taking a physical toll.

It’s why three women in Galveston started the "Save Our Seniors" initiative.

Various Galveston businesses have put out colorful collection bins stuffed with donated supplies that will be handed out to senior citizens to help them battle loneliness. Items include jigsaw puzzles, large print word search books, newspapers, magazines and more.

Save our Seniors was started by Wyona Wynche and Patti Abschneider with Absolute Care Home Health, and Dr. Tammie Michael, a nurse practitioner with UTMB Geriatrics and Palliative Care Medicine.

Our senior citizens are struggling. Tonight we continue our series into how this #pandemic is impacting mental health. Our focus at 10 is our seniors. Tips and free resources to help their mental health & loneliness through this tough time. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/WJVb3TtzPp — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) September 3, 2020

Most of Michael’s patients are over 80 years old. She goes into private homes, nursing homes and assisted living facilities following up on patients' physical and mental health.

“A lot of it is social networking and talking to them about their feelings and what needs they have,” Michael said. “Pre-pandemic, emotionally they were very cheerful excited to see you. [Now] it’s a very different atmosphere. Very much loneliness, social isolation, a lot of them are slipping into the depressed mode.”

Michael explains she’s witnessing her patient’s mental health changes impacting them physically.

“People that were fighting off early stages of Alzheimer’s are now slipping into more moderate stages of Alzheimer’s. Not wanting to eat,” she said.

A lot of patients fear they won’t outlive the pandemic and others have told Michael they don’t want to. So, what can someone do to help their senior citizen though this pandemic?

Wynche suggests utilizing phones or Facetime for more than just talking.

“Spend ordinary moments with them,” Wynche said. “’Hey, mama, let’s watch this TV show together.’ Or, ‘what are you having for dinner tonight? Let’s sit down and eat together.’”

Wynche and Michael also suggest dropping off home-cooked meals, putting together care packages filled with puzzles, books, crafts and giving them items to keep them busy and their minds sharp. Also, ask them to be honest about how they're feeling.

“Try to encourage them that hopefully this will all be over with and we’ll get to hug them again,” Michael said.

If that doesn’t work, contact their primary care providers or seek professional psychological help.