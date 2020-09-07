These are the Harris County ZIP codes with the most COVID-19 cases

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — COVID-19 cases are still surging in Harris County.
"We've seen specific areas, or ZIP codes, within the county where it seems to be higher cases than others," said Dr. Sherri Onyiego with Harris County Public Health.
Here are the five ZIP codes with the most coronavirus cases:
- 77036 - Sharpstown Mall area - 1,223 cases
- 77449 - Katy area - 1,110 cases
- 77084 - Bear Creek area north of I-10 all the way up north to FM 529 - 949 cases
- 77072 - Alief area - 882 cases
- 77099 - west of Beltway 8, north of 59 and south of Alief - 794 cases
These three ZIP codes are seeing some of the fewest virus cases:
- 77507
- 77357
- 77523
- Combined 7 cases
You can find your specific neighborhood on Harris County's online dashboard.
The darker the blue, the more cases in the area.
"This virus doesn't have any geographical, ZIP code or boundary restraints," Onyiego said. "Just because it appears to be higher in one area in the county doesn't mean it's not happening everywhere."
