GALVESTON, Texas — A person in the Galveston Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, they have tested 26 crew members and expect results Friday. The employees who have been tested are at home while results are pending.

"The testing of these individuals has not impacted the department’s ability to be fully operational," GFD said in a statement.

They say the department has disinfected and professionally cleaned the station and all equipment.

"The Fire Department is taking precautionary measures above and beyond the CDC guidelines to protect the safety of our first responders and the public," GFD said.

All fire stations are open and operational, and the City continues to make every effort to protect the health and safety of its personnel and their families.

Galveston County Health District announced 13 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County. This brings the county’s case total to 40.

“This marks the largest number of positive COVID-19 cases we’ve reported for Galveston County in one day,” said Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser. “We are doing more tests in the county and discovering more cases.”

Galveston County issued a stay at home order earlier this week.

“We cannot stress enough that you need to stay home. Now is not the time to be having social get togethers, to have play dates, to go shopping. If it is not essential for you to leave your home, please do not,” Keiser. “We know that social distancing works, but we need you to do your part to help us slow down the spread of this virus.”

