A youth at the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The youth is quarantined and receiving treatment.

They are in the process of notifying parents of youth the patient may have had contact with.

Based on recommendations from the City of Houston's Public Health Department, the JDC is taking the following precautions:

Quarantine affected units

Carefully monitor all JDC youth

Continue to screen staff for the virus

JDC managers say they're also improving enhanced cleaning and documentation procedures, as suggested by the UT Health Science Center.

Staff who may have come in contact with the youth who tested positive have been individually notified by their immediate supervisor and were given additional care and monitoring instructions.

