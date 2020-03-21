HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houston's free COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will expand services to people with chronic illnesses.

People of any age who are experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms, such as cough, difficulty breathing and fever, will need to call the Houston Health Department's COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to receive a unique identification code and instructions on where to go for testing.

“If you are a healthy person with mild symptoms and not seriously ill, please self-quarantine at home,” Dr. David Persse, local health authority for the Houston Health Department, said. “Most people infected with COVID-19 recover. It’s important we first focus our limited testing resources on the most vulnerable.”

The site will only accept people with a unique identification code obtained through the screening process. People who show up without an identification code will not get tested.

Examples of chronic illnesses include heart disease, asthma, chronic lung disease, cancer, HIV/AIDS. Transplant recipients, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women are also eligible for COVID-19 testing.

Previously, only healthcare providers, first responders and people 65 and older with symptoms received COVID-19 testing at the site.

Three more testing sites are expected to open in the coming days. The locations of the testing sites are not being released to prevent people from showing up and being turned away because they did not complete the screening process.

Insurance information will be collected at the sites, but payment will not be accepted. Information will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

