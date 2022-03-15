Fort Bend County to lower COVID-19 risk level on Wednesday, officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County officials on Wednesday are expected to lower the area's COVID-19 risk level.
As of Tuesday, the county's risk level sat at a low/moderate community risk. The next level below that is minimal community risk.
The county requires the following conditions to be met in order to decrease to a minimal community risk level:
- 14-day flat or decreasing trend in new COVID-19 cases
- 14-day flat or decreasing trend in daily COVID-19 hospital and ICU population
- 14-day average or fewer than 5 percent of hospital population in use by COVID-19 patients
- Availability of a safe and effective vaccine to protect against SarsCoV-2
County officials said Fort Bend is one of the most vaccinated in the state with 87 percent of eligible residents receiving at least one dose, and 78 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.