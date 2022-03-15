x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Fort Bend County to lower COVID-19 risk level on Wednesday, officials say

There are five conditions that need to be met before the change can happen.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County officials on Wednesday are expected to lower the area's COVID-19 risk level.

As of Tuesday, the county's risk level sat at a low/moderate community risk. The next level below that is minimal community risk.

The county requires the following conditions to be met in order to decrease to a minimal community risk level:

  • 14-day flat or decreasing trend in new COVID-19 cases 
  • 14-day flat or decreasing trend in daily COVID-19 hospital and ICU population
  • 14-day average or fewer than 5 percent of hospital population in use by COVID-19 patients
  • Availability of a safe and effective vaccine to protect against SarsCoV-2

County officials said Fort Bend is one of the most vaccinated in the state with 87 percent of eligible residents receiving at least one dose, and 78 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Related Articles

In Other News

New COVID-19 treatment giving peace of mind to immunocompromised patients