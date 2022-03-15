Fort Bend County to lower COVID-19 risk level on Wednesday, officials say

There are five conditions that need to be met before the change can happen.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County officials on Wednesday are expected to lower the area's COVID-19 risk level.

As of Tuesday, the county's risk level sat at a low/moderate community risk. The next level below that is minimal community risk.

The county requires the following conditions to be met in order to decrease to a minimal community risk level:

14-day flat or decreasing trend in new COVID-19 cases

14-day flat or decreasing trend in daily COVID-19 hospital and ICU population

14-day average or fewer than 5 percent of hospital population in use by COVID-19 patients

Availability of a safe and effective vaccine to protect against SarsCoV-2