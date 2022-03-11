New COVID-19 treatment giving peace of mind to immunocompromised patients

Evusheld is a preventative shot that involves two doses, specifically intended for vulnerable people, including those battling cancer or organ transplant patients.

HOUSTON — Life is starting to look like it did pre-pandemic for many in Houston.

However, that isn’t the case for people who are immune compromised.

Jennifer Pate is a psychiatrist who has been living with an immune deficiency disease for 30 years.

“I am still working from home full-time. I’m still not going into a store,” Pate said. “I can’t make my own antibodies. If I’m exposed to something, I can’t fight it.”

Despite being vaccinated and boosted, her risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 is still high. That’s why she was a good candidate for a new treatment called Evusheld.

It’s a preventative shot that involves two doses, specifically intended for immunocompromised patients like people battling cancer or organ transplant patients.

“It provides the actual antibody availability in the blood, whereas the vaccine helps your body produce antibodies,” said Alex Varkey, Director Of Pharmacy Services for Houston Methodist

Jennifer was the first patient at Houston Methodist to receive the injection. Now more than 450 patients have gotten it.

Even with synthetic antibodies from Evusheld, she says life will never look totally normal again. But it has given her peace of mind.

“For example, my mother broke her arm last week and I knew we had to go to the ER. I thought, 'You’re going to be OK going to the ER. You’re going to be ok,'” Pate said.