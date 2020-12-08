Several of his colleagues lined up to support him as he left to go home.

HOUSTON — There's some good news from the Houston Fire Department where firefighter Cary Hunter has been discharged from the hospital after a battle with the coronavirus.

HFD posted Tuesday on Facebook that Hunter would be going home to continue his recovery.

"Please continue to keep Cary and his family in your prayers," stated the fire department. "Thank you Stations 71, 72, and 94 for coming out to support FF Hunter and showing what HFD family is about."