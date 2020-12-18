Researchers found states that shutdown early had fewer COVID-19 deaths

The new research from Rice University’s Baker Institute looked at how states responded in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

HOUSTON — A new study has found early lockdowns in some states appeared to have worked, slowing the spread of coronavirus and fewer deaths. But there were some unintended consequences.

The new research from Rice University’s Baker Institute looked at how states responded in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Each area was rated on the severity of the restrictions enacted.

In the spring, areas that were suffering the most from coronavirus -- like New York City and the West Coast -- responded by shutting down as much as they could. In the middle of the country and the south, restrictions that were enacted were eased quickly.

When comparing the two approaches, researchers found the areas that instituted strict rules and eased off slowly had lower daily deaths per million residents as the pandemic continued. Even though at the start they had some of the highest death rates.

The states that opened more quickly or had looser restrictions saw more daily deaths.

While researchers did draw a link between early lockdowns and fewer deaths, they did say there could be other factors at work. Suggesting it is also possible areas that saw the horrors of COVID-19 early took health warnings more seriously.

Also that there were unintended consequences from the lockdowns including people avoiding hospitals, lost jobs and poorer academic performance for low-income students.