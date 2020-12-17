Gov. Greg Abbott to give update on Texas' COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan | Coming up at 8:45

As of Thursday, 697 Texans have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be at the UPS Distribution Center in Austin Thursday morning to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m.

Joining Gov. Abbott will be Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine is currently only available to frontline workers and vulnerable people due to a limited supply. The state reportedly was slated to receive more than 220,000 doses of the vaccine in the first week of distribution, which began on Monday, Dec. 14.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, 90,675 vaccine doses have been distributed so far. More than 690 Texans have received one dose of the vaccine as of Thursday.

Nineteen of those people were vaccinated in Harris County.

“We have been fighting this battle against COVID-19 since March,” said Robert Luckey, the first Memorial Hermann -Texas Medical Center’s RN to receive the vaccine shot. “I’m thrilled there is now a vaccine to help protect us against this virus, and I am very grateful and proud to be among the first in the country to be able to receive it.”

Memorial Hermann was one of seven Houston-area hospitals to receive and begin administering the vaccine. Houston Methodist, Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, LBJ Hospital, Ben Taub Hospital, UTMB Galveston and Texas Children's Hospital have also begun the process of immunizing frontline workers.

When will the general public get the vaccine?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar have said average Americans are not likely to start getting the vaccine until March or April 2021.

Supply and worldwide demand will play a factor, but that supply will increase as more vaccines are approved. Canada and Britain had already approved the Pfizer vaccine before the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a COVID-19 vaccine may not be available for young children until more studies are completed.

How effective are the vaccines?

Pfizer has reported its vaccine to be 94.5% effective in clinical trials. Moderna has said its vaccine is 95% effective.