Cypress woman starts Facebook group to help neighbors find, register for COVID-19 vaccines

HOUSTON — With so much new and changing information about how and where to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, people are leaning on their neighbors for help.

Laurie DesAutels, a Cypress woman, is Standing For Houston by running the Facebook Group: Vaccinate Houston – COVID19 Vaccine Updates. She launched the public Facebook page on January 23 with 10 members. Two weeks later, the group’s surpassed 400 members who share and access factual information about vaccination sites and registration.

From how to sign up for a vaccine to tips on how to get through to automated call centers, the moral support is helping families.

“A lot of members have been searching for their parents,” said DesAutels.

One member, Vanessa, wrote that she was able to register four senior family members with help from the group. Another member, Kelly, wrote that she was able to sign up for an appointment in Brazoria County.

Brandi wrote that she got her mom an appointment with the information provided on the social media page. DesAutels responded with, that’s why I created this group.

“It’s our job. We’ve been Houston Strong for a long time,” said DesAutels. “That’s what I’ve witnessed. People are now starting to post content and links.”

#VaccineHunters are growing in popularity on #Facebook.@LaurieDesAutels started one of the 1st groups in Houston.



She #StandsForHouston by taking time to help neighbors track down #COVID19 vaccine locations and registration info across the area.



Full story on #khou11 today! pic.twitter.com/9jpsRv7umG — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) February 8, 2021

DesAutels, who works from her Cypress home, understands why so many neighbors are desperate to receive or sign family members up for the vaccine. DesAutels' mother is 74-years old.

“Over the past 10 ½ months my husband and I have pretty much quarantined because of her," DesAutels said. “Just by hearing her friends get frustrated with the process, or not really knowing exactly what link to click on, I went looking for a source.”

Vaccine search groups are growing in popularity on Facebook. DesAutels launched one of the first in Houston.

“It’s growing rapidly each day.”

No opinions shared or discussed. Just actual facts on where and how to sign up for a vaccine. From alerting members to an “auto-redial” app which can help when calling automated lines to reminding people when applications open, DesAutels says, “I’m going to continue to post relevant information, daily, as I see it.”