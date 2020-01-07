Cy-Fair ISD has served 1 million curbside meals since coronavirus pandemic began

The program started March 16 and continues to feed children from 19 CFISD locations.

HOUSTON — Tuesday marked an incredible milestone for Cypress-Fairbanks ISD.

More than three months after launching its free community service program during the coronavirus pandemic, the school district’s nutrition services department has served its millionth free curbside meal, the district confirmed.

“I am very proud of the job that our nutrition services staff has done and continues to do during these uncertain times,” Director of Nutrition Services Darin Crawford said. “While 1 million meals is a big number, our team is focused on how many meals we will serve each day. We look forward to being able to continue our community curbside service until our students return to school.”

The meals are served weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the district website, the child doesn’t have to be in the vehicle during pick-up, but adults must bring some form of documentation for each kid including the student’s school ID, birth certificate, report card or attendance record.

The district said curbside meals will continue until end of summer.