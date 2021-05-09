Here are the Houston-area COVID testing, vaccine sites open for Labor Day

The City of Houston is still doing its incentive program so you can receive $100 for your first shot and $50 for your second.

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is opening three sites on Labor Day for residents interested in getting tested for COVID or the vaccine.

Vaccination sites open for Labor Day

PlazAmericas - 7500 Bellaire Boulevard; Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COVID testing sites open for Labor Day

HCC - Southeast Campus - 6815 Rustic St.; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

United Memorial Medical Center - 510 W Tidwell Rd.; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All other Houston Health Department sites will be closed for Labor Day. All Harris County Public Health COVID testing and vaccination sites are also closed for the holiday.

The City of Houston is still doing its incentive program so you can receive $100 for your first shot and $50 for your second. And the county extended its incentive program through the middle of September. That's $100 for your first vaccine.

The latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services show more than 13,000 people are currently in Texas hospitals with the virus.

Nearly 350 of those patients are children.

ICU numbers are not looking any better. The state is reporting up to 4,000 people currently being treated.