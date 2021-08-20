Get COVID vaccine in Houston, you could get up to $150 in gift cards from health department

Mayor Sylvester Turner said City Council will vote on the plan next week to encourage more people to get fully vaccinated to slow the surge.

HOUSTON — If you haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine yet, this might change your mind: the Houston Health Department wants to give out gift cards to newly vaccinated people.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the plan Friday and said Houston City Council will vote on it next week. He hopes the gift cards will encourage more Houstonians to get vaccinated.

“With the more contagious Delta variant rapidly spreading and cases surging, it is critically urgent that we vaccinate more people in our community,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “It is in everyone’s best interest that all eligible Houstonians get vaccinated to save lives."

$150 in gift cards

Here's out it will work if approved.

$100 gift cards would be given out by the Houston Health Department after the first dose at its health centers and multi-service centers beginning Thursday, August 26.

Those who get the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer will get another $50 gift card.

People who get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive $100.

They have 20,000 Mastercard gift cards to hand out.

“It’s vital that people get both doses of a two-dose series for the best protection,” said Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the City of Houston. “Full vaccination is extremely effective at preventing people from getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19.”

Money talks

The new incentive program is funded by $3.125 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

People participating in the department’s previous incentive program that provided $25 with their second dose will receive $50 under the new program.

The CDC funding used for the previous program capped incentives at $25 when the program launched.

Participants must sign a sworn declaration affirming they were not previously vaccinated for COVID-19 and verification will occur using the Texas immunization database.

Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 vaccination sites are available with or without appointments. Locations are available at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.

Eligible clinic locations and hours of operation: