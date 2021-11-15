COVID-19 numbers down 90% in the Texas Medical Center

Although numbers have dropped significantly in recent weeks, DSHS data shows COVID-19 hospitalizations have now stalled across Texas.

HOUSTON — New cases of COVID-19, the positivity rate and hospitalizations have all plummeted in Houston, according to the Texas Medical Center’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“We’re about 10% of the level of new cases compared to August. That’s great. A 90% reduction is huge. On the other hand, we’re still three times where we were in June,” said Dr. James McDeavitt, executive vice president and dean of clinical affairs at Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. McDeavitt expects COVID-19 to stick around at low levels through the holidays. Now, the flu is also spreading at low levels. It’s something health experts are asking people to be mindful of.

“There’s fear that, because no one had that immunologic challenge last year, that we’ll be more susceptible this year and we’ll have a worse flu year. So far we haven’t seen that. Across the entire country, there are very low levels of flu. I hope it doesn’t come,” said McDeavitt.

With many people traveling to be with friends and family next week, doctors encourage everyone to reduce risks by getting vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.

“I think it’s wrong to pretend it doesn’t exist. I think it’s equally wrong to not begin to enjoy some freedoms because things are materially better than they were last year,” said McDeavitt. “Be aware of your risk, take it seriously, manage your risk effectively, and I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t say the best way to do that is to get the free, effective, incredibly safe vaccine.”