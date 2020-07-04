State prison officials are investigating if the death of a correctional officer was related the coronavirus.

Kelvin Wilcher, an officer at the Estelle Unit in Huntsville, died in a Houston hospital on April 6. Wilcher had tested positive for COVID-19 while in intensive care.

Wilcher went to the hospital on April 1 and suffered what prison officials called a “cardiac event.” The 49-year-old officer last worked on March 31.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Texas Department of Criminal Justice are with the Wilcher family,” said Bryan Collier, executive director of TDCJ. “To lose a loved one unexpectedly is a tragic experience and the TDCJ family extends its sympathy and sends strength to get through this difficult time.”

Though there aren’t any positive cases at the Estelle Unit as of Tuesday afternoon, 359 inmates are on medical restriction and five in medical isolation.

There are five pending COVID-19 tests.

To date, 29 TDCJ employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are 159 pending tests.

