HOUSTON — Friday will be a big day for coronavirus testing in Houston. The city is opening its first drive-thru location and will start by testing first responders and health care workers.

However, there are other places offering testing, like Next Level Urgent Care.

RELATED: List: Here's where you can get tested for coronavirus in the Houston area

RELATED: First free drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens in Houston

These aren’t the easiest days to be a doctor.

“We’re still in flu season. We’re doing flu and strep and then everything else," said Dr. Juliet Breeze, founder and CEO of Next Level Urgent Care. “You put this really scary one on top, and it’s just a recipe for anxiety.”

It was a big day for Dr. Breeze, telling her patients that Next Level Urgent Care will start testing for COVID-19 on Friday.

Because of that announcement, her doctors have already had nearly 300 virtual visits with patients, eager to get the test at one of tomorrow’s drive-thru locations.

“It just actually goes to show how nervous people are," Dr. Breeze said.

She calls her ability to partner with a private lab a stroke of luck. Her clinics are now able to offer a full panel of respiratory testing, including COVID-19. This also means they won’t have to follow CDC guidelines for who can get tested, and within 24 hours to two days, the patient will know what’s wrong.

“We will be able to put people's minds at ease and really get people tested and give them more assurance that they’re OK," Dr. Breeze said.

On top of that, the city will begin offering its drive-thru testing Friday, saying they were waiting on protective gear and swabs to get started.

First responders and health care workers will be tested first, and those tests will be sent to both private and public labs.

But drive-thru testing has already begun in Houston. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee partnered with United Memorial Medical Center to offer no charge testing Thursday.

Both My Family Doctor and Legacy Community Health have already set up their own temporary testing sites. Be sure to check for pricing before you get the test at any of these places. Next Level Urgent Care says its test should be covered by insurance, but if not, the most you’ll pay is $200. They say if you want to get tested, though, they ask for your patience. They expect to be very busy.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.