Coronavirus cases through July 1: Texas sets daily record with 8,076 new cases

HOUSTON — Coronavirus numbers surged to new highs Wednesday with Texas reporting more than 8,000 cases.
Wednesday’s case count was at 8,076, more than double coronavirus numbers from two weeks ago.
The positivity rate is also now 13.58 percent.
Hospitalizations are spiking as well across the state. There are 6,904 patients being treated at Texas hospitals for COVID-19.
In the Houston area, the story is very much the same. 2,142 new cases were reported Wednesday, the second-highest day for the Greater Houston area and the third time in two weeks the region has had more than 2,000 cases.
Galveston saw its case count nearly double in one day with 272 positive cases. Galveston is now doing some crowd control, closing its beaches and parking on the Seawall for July 4 weekend.
Montgomery County reported 124 new cases Wednesday, breaking the record it set Tuesday of 105. It’s the second time the county has had more than 100 cases.
