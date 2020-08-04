HOUSTON, Texas — Startling data in Louisiana show more than 70 percent of the nearly 600 deaths connected to coronavirus are African Americans.

Similar statistics are popping up in major cities like Chicago and across the south.

So, why is COVID-19 impacting black and other minority communities so much?

President Trump reacted by calling the data disproportional.

“It’s a tremendous challenge,” the president said. “It’s terrible.”

In Houston, numbers on the impact the virus is having on black communities are currently unavailable.

However, Mayor Sylvester Turner said health disparities have always existed in minority populations and are heightened because of COVID-19.

“People who are in low-income communities, people who have underlying health conditions—hypertension, diabetes, renal failure—all of those things will help to accentuate their situation,” Turner said.

Dr. Rojelio Mejia, an infectious disease scientist at Baylor College of Medicine, agreed. He said the virus isn’t targeting a specific group.

Mejia said because higher percentages of African Americans or Latinos live in poverty that if they get the virus they may have more health problems or deaths because of underlying health issues.

“And so when we hear about this disease causing bigger problems in minorities it makes sense and it's something we have to keep an eye on because these people are higher risk of bad outcomes,” Mejia said.

He said while it’s hard to immediately change the impact preexisting conditions have in these communities people remain proactive to curb the threat of coronavirus.

“So the best way to help everyone would be decrease the amount of exposure,” Mejia said.

Meaning: social distancing.

In the meantime, the city is working to improve access to testing sites to those who make up these vulnerable communities.

