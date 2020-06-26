Calling out businesses behaving badly in wake of COVID-19

In wake of surging COVID-19 cases in Greater Houston, both local officials and local residents are about to put businesses on blast for not following the rules.

HOUSTON — After this weekend, Houston could see more bars and clubs without liquor licenses if they’re behaving badly and if Mayor Sylvester Turner has his way.

This comes as grassroots efforts ramp up to call out businesses behaving badly in wake of COVID-19.

From bars to gyms, many are fed up with businesses not following the rules. That’s true for Houstonian Chris Rogers, who did not enjoy his workout at his Harris County gym on Thursday.

“I went to the gym I noticed that very few people were wearing masks including staff,” Rogers said. “And I was hoping that somebody, some staff would say something; that never happened.”

Rogers said he spoke to management who told him they were trying to enforce the mask mandate but had a hard time policing their clients.

“We have a mandate to wear a mask. Everybody should wear a mask it should be enforced, and if the gym can’t enforce that, they should close," he said.

Rogers took video which appears to show people not wearing masks or adhering to the 6-feet social distancing guidelines.

KHOU 11 is not identifying the gym, although we did reach out for comment. The facility told us they are looking into it and that it is “committed to following all government requirements in addition to the safety protocols we’ve put into place for the safety of our members and team members.”

Businesses in Harris County are supposed to require face masks and limit capacity. Mayor Turner said this weekend, the city plans to crack down on bars and clubs, reporting violators to the TABC.

“With the hope that they will pull their license for a 30-day period,” Turner said during a press conference Wednesday.

Turner said he plans to let the public know which businesses are not following the rules.

“We are looking at creating a board of shame and identifying those businesses that are really working against the rules. We do think it’s important for people to know who is being a good citizen and who’s not," he said.

Grassroots efforts to call out businesses are popping up, too. There’s a “Covid Call Out” Facebook group with more than 2,000 members where members can put on blast both good and bad practices at local spots.

Here’s how you can report businesses that aren’t complying to COVID-19 mandates: