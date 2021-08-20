Experts share tips on how to ease back-to-school anxiety amid COVID surge

Dr. Julie Jones said one way to ease your child's anxiety is to remind them of what school looked, smelled and even tasted like before the virus.

HOUSTON — As kids head back to the classroom with Delta variant cases rising, many families are worried about COVID in the classroom.

Experts said that fear can quickly turn into anxiety for children but there are tips that can help.

How to ease back-to-school anxiety

Ellie Hinojosa is heading to 4th grade at Arredondo Elementary in Richmond. The 9-year-old says she’s always looked forward to the first day of school.

“I can talk to my friends, and I can study with them. We get to do activities together," Ellie said.

Her mother, Diana, says Ellie witnessed how sick she got after catching COVID last year.

“She saw what I went through," said Diana.

For Ellie, some of that excitement has turned into fear.

“Kids getting really sick right now because of the brand-new virus. It's really scary,” Ellie said.

Dr. Julie Jones with J. Jones Therapy said there are ways to help ease the anxiety of returning to the classroom in the COVID era.

“Parents are asking questions, kids are asking questions. Nobody knows if they’re really going to be wearing masks all the time or who’s going to be wearing masks," Jones said.

She says one way is to remind your child of what school looked, smelled and even tasted like before the virus.

“What happens when you fill the story in with all the senses? Your brain realizes you actually know a whole lot. So, the fear of the future, a lot of it subsides," Jones explained.

Jones also suggests visiting your kid's school for a “trial run.” She said this is where you and your child can walk through what will look and feel different. If visiting the campus isn’t an option, she says seeing pictures of their classroom and even their teacher on the school website can help.

“If the kid can engage the picture, there's high familiarity and when they go back to school we blocked off a big chunk of that anxiety,” Jones explained.

Ellie and Diana say they’re working through the emotions leading up to her first day.

“Scared...I'm nervous...I'm kind of excited,” said Ellie.

Diana said her hope is that a vaccine is available soon.

“I just want her to go back to school and for it to be normal. I want this vaccine for this age group, I really do. We really need. It's been a year," Diana said.